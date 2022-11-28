Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after the regular season?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Now that the season is complete, let’s see where Syracuse ends up ranked

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up three spots to 62nd with the offense 63rd while the defense ranks 51st. The Orange are ranked between Kansas and West Virginia.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse still at 48th between Michigan State and Boise State.

Syracuse.com

This week the Orange slide up one spot to 8th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Duke and Louisville.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down one spot to 44th this week so we’ll allow the drop. The Orange are between Maryland and Louisville.

The Athletic

The Orange stay at 50th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas Tech and Maryland this week. BC is ranked 99th this week.

ACC Week Thirteen Scores

NC State 30 North Carolina 27

Florida 38 Florida State 45

Georgia Tech 14 Georgia 37

South Carolina 31 Clemson 30

Louisville 13 Kentucky 26

Wake Forest 31 Duke 34

Syracuse 32 Boston College 23

Pitt 42 Miami 16