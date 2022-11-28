Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football and Futbol!

We’ve got a change in the script this week! The Syracuse Orange football team finished the season 7-5 with a win over BC and the Men’s Soccer team is off to the Elite 8! Don’t ask about men’s basketball...
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse had the literal worst of times and best of times all within the last 24ish hours. Good times.
- SYRACUSE MEN’S SOCCER IS OFF TO THE ELITE 8!
- Syracuse football finishes the season 7-5 with a win over BC.
- How/why are we not celebrating the fact that the Orange met incredibly high standards relative to the schedule the Orange were dealt?
- We dig into the coaching situation that Syracuse finds itself in with Babers/coordinators.
- We break down the Syracuse comeback win over BC and how the Orange were able to clean up the offensive line issues once Enrique Cruz was ejected.
- This was a win for the defense, which is a fitting cap on the season for the Mob.
- Ok, we finally talk about that Syracuse Men’s Basketball week that was straight from hell.
- Oh, guess what: it’s only going to get worse!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
