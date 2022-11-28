 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football and Futbol!

It’s a footie kind of week up on the hill and on the pod.

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a change in the script this week! The Syracuse Orange football team finished the season 7-5 with a win over BC and the Men’s Soccer team is off to the Elite 8! Don’t ask about men’s basketball...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse had the literal worst of times and best of times all within the last 24ish hours. Good times.
  • SYRACUSE MEN’S SOCCER IS OFF TO THE ELITE 8!
  • Syracuse football finishes the season 7-5 with a win over BC.
  • How/why are we not celebrating the fact that the Orange met incredibly high standards relative to the schedule the Orange were dealt?
  • We dig into the coaching situation that Syracuse finds itself in with Babers/coordinators.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • We break down the Syracuse comeback win over BC and how the Orange were able to clean up the offensive line issues once Enrique Cruz was ejected.
  • This was a win for the defense, which is a fitting cap on the season for the Mob.
  • Ok, we finally talk about that Syracuse Men’s Basketball week that was straight from hell.
  • Oh, guess what: it’s only going to get worse!
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...