Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football and Futbol!

We’ve got a change in the script this week! The Syracuse Orange football team finished the season 7-5 with a win over BC and the Men’s Soccer team is off to the Elite 8! Don’t ask about men’s basketball...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse had the literal worst of times and best of times all within the last 24ish hours. Good times.

SYRACUSE MEN’S SOCCER IS OFF TO THE ELITE 8!

Syracuse football finishes the season 7-5 with a win over BC.

How/why are we not celebrating the fact that the Orange met incredibly high standards relative to the schedule the Orange were dealt?

We dig into the coaching situation that Syracuse finds itself in with Babers/coordinators.

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) We break down the Syracuse comeback win over BC and how the Orange were able to clean up the offensive line issues once Enrique Cruz was ejected.

This was a win for the defense, which is a fitting cap on the season for the Mob.

Ok, we finally talk about that Syracuse Men’s Basketball week that was straight from hell.

Oh, guess what: it’s only going to get worse!

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.