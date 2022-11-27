Game thread: Syracuse men’s soccer vs Cornell

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team continues their postseason play with a Soccer 16 matchup against Cornell at the SU Soccer stadium at 2 PM ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Cornell is one of just two teams to defeat the Orange this season, a 2-1 defeat at the SU Soccer Stadium that saw the Orange outplay Cornell, but an own goal and bad breaks lead to the surprising upset. Cornell’s victory over Syracuse was part of a very strong 14-3-1 campaign in the Ivy League that earned the team the #14 overall ranking in the tournament.

The Orange had to come from behind to defeat Penn in the NCAA Second Round (the Orange earned a bye into that round) and are one of just 4 remaining top 10 teams left in what’s been an upset heavy Men’s Soccer NCAA Tournament.

The winner of this contest will go on to play Vermont, who has upset SMU and UCLA to reach the Elite 8. Coincidentally, Vermont is the only other team to defeat the Orange this past season.

Can the Orange revenge tour get started today? Will the Orange fare better than their alums on Team Canada? Only one way to find out...

Let’s go Orange!