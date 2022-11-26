Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 32-23 win over Boston College

Thus concludes one of the most emotionally draining days of Syracuse athletics.

The Syracuse Orange looked more than lackluster in the first half of the game against the Boston College Eagles, but defensive stands in the second half led to offensive success to drive the Orange to a 32-23 win over the Eagles.

Here’s our takeaways from Syracuse’s seventh win of the season:

Defense creating offense pic.twitter.com/eoaJx8nPPS — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 27, 2022

Bend, but don’t break

This game featured the Mob’s favorite motto. With all the key injuries, the Orange defense only gave up one conventional touchdown on a normal drive. The other touchdown allowed was after a blocked punt in Syracuse territory. Even then, the Eagles put together solid drives together throughout the game. However, as Boston College marched closer to the end zone, the Syracuse defense grew more stout and ramped up the pressure. The Orange rush defense held up for the first time in the second half of the season which set up the pass rush. That’s the Syracuse defense we’re used to seeing this season.

Swiss Cheese

It says a lot when your quarterback is a better run blocker than your offensive line.

Last week’s game strategy of “run where the offensive line doesn’t block” proved fruitful once again. Even with a couple starters back, Garrett Shrader found himself on the ground way too many times again. The Orange switched to outside runs and shorter routes to get the ball out of Shrader’s hands quicker in order to compensate for the offensive line struggles. What an auspicious way for the offensive line to close out the season.

Please get healthy

Alright here’s what you wanted. An extra month of practice and a return to postseason play. The first and primary goal for this team should be to get as healthy as humanely possible. The Orange need every available man for the upcoming bowl game and Syracuse continues to pick up knocks here and there. This is what seniors and NFL draft prospects came back to the Orange for another season for. Now prepare yourselves in the right way to send them off in the way the 2018 team left.