Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 26, 4:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First/Last Meeting: The season opener of the 2020 season came quickly for Syracuse after a COVID program shutdown left the Orange with very limited practice before playing Bryant. The Bulldogs looked like the far more prepared team but Syracuse barely scraped by with an 85-84 victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,102-428) | Bryant - Jared Grasso (fifth year, 66-55)

Coach Bio: Grasso played his college basketball in the MAAC at Quinnipiac. Following his playing career, he held brief coaching stints at Hofstra and Hartford before returning to his alma mater for one season. From there, he took an assistant job at Fordham before taking an associate head coaching job at Iona under Tim Cluess for eight years. He took the head coaching job at Bryant in 2018.

Last Year: Bryant put it all together last season and dominated NEC conference play to finish as the top seed in the conference. The Bulldogs blitzed through the NEC tournament to earn the NCAA tournament automatic bid, but lost to Wright State in a 16-seed First Four game.

Last Game: Bryant and Detroit Mercy combined for 31 three-points and featured 111 combined first-half points. Bryant’s defense held strong in the second half as the Bulldogs won 98-88.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: You thought you’d see Liverpool High School’s Charles Pride, but the pride of the 2022 NCAA tournament, Doug Edert, has brought his stache and three-point shooting to Rhode Island. Edert continues to be a three-point specialist, with 14 of his 18 made field goals coming from behind the arc.

If Syracuse Wins: See? This is what happens when Syracuse has more than two days of practice before a game.

If Syracuse Loses: Glad to see the program is paying homage to the football team by heading towards a lengthy losing streak.

Fun Fact: Maybe Bryant’s playing Syracuse to get advice on how to navigate conference realignment. This is Bryant’s first season in the America East after moving from the NEC.

