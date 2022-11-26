Gamethread: Syracuse Orange vs Bryant Bulldogs and Boston College Eagles

It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange sports and we’ve got you covered in one spot to make your comment refresh a little easier.

First up will be the Syracuse Orange (3-2) men’s basketball team against the Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) from the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange look to get back on track at home but Charles Pride would like to make his homecoming really sweet with a win.

In addition to Pride you might recognize former Memphis player Earl Timberlake and the Kentucky Killer, Doug Edert of St. Peter’s, but Bryant’s leading scorer this year is LaSalle transer Sherif Gross-Bullock.

This doesn’t look like an easy game for the Orange who have road contests with Illinois and Notre Dame looming next week. It’s settling up to be a big game for Syracuse-bigger than most thought when the schedule was announced.

The game airs on ESPN+ starting at 4:00 and should end in time to let you grab some dinner (or drinks depending on how hoops goes) before the 7:30 kickoffof the (6-5, 3-4) Orange at Boston College (3-8, 2-5).

Syracuse is looking to stop a 5-game slide while BC is trying to spoil things and end their disappointing season on a positive note. The game will be available for streaming on the ACC Network Extra.

If you’re one of those Syracuse fans, you are probably thinking of how this day might match North Carolina’s Friday. If you’re an Optimistic Orange you see a nice hoops win followed by football getting to four ACC wins for only the 3rd time in 10 seasons.

