Around the ACC: Week 13 football matchups and odds

Every win is important, but there’s some extra incentive to win in Week 13. Not only are all of these teams facing one of their rivals, but many of them will have close to a month to think about their performance before suiting up for a Bowl. We’re taking a look at every ACC matchup this weekend, along with odds presented by DraftKings SportsBook.

Friday:

The Pack are 6.5-point underdogs to the Tar Heels, who look for their first season with double-digit wins since 2015. UNC has already locked up the Coastal Division thanks to the phenomenal passing attack led by QB Drake Maye. They’ll look to avoid another last-minute collapse to NC State, who rallied for 2 TDs in the final two minutes of last year’s matchup. PICK: UNC to win and cover

The Seminoles are 10-point favorites against their hated rivals. They’ll try to snap a three-game losing streak against the Gators. With a balanced offense and a suffocating defense just outside the Top-10 in fewest yards allowed per game, the ‘Noles are in good shape to do just that. PICK: FSU to win, Florida to cover

Saturday:

There would be no better way for the Yellow Jackets to ruin their in-state rivals’ perfect season then by knocking them off at home, while also getting Bowl eligibility at the 11th hour. It’s an extreme longshot to even consider; even though Tech just upset UNC at their place, Georgia is favored by 36 and still has the best defense in the country. And they demolished Tennessee earlier this season to reclaim the Number 1 spot. Gimme the Dawgs all the way. PICK: Georgia to win and cover

I’ll keep this one short: Clemson (-14.5) is not losing its home winning streak. DJ Uiagalelei has proven me and his other doubters wrong and helped bring this team back to championship contenders, and with a playoff spot not out of the question yet, Dabo and co. take no prisoners and march to the ACC Championship Game hot. PICK: Clemson to win and cover

This year’s Governor’s Cup is a tough one to gauge, and the odds makers agree. Kentucky is just a 2.5-point favorite, but keep an eye on that line if Malik Cunningham is able to start for Louisville. If he does, it wouldn’t surprise me to see it flip the other way. PICK: Louisville to win and cover

Another tight contest is expected here, as Sam Hartman and the Deacs are only 3.5-point favorites. Both offenses are humming along but have been limited by poor defensive performances. (The game’s 66.5 O/U reflects that.) The difference is that the Blue Devils have faced an easier slate, while all four of the Deacons’ losses are to teams that are currently ranked. After stepping off the gas a bit last week, Wake Forest won’t hesitate to finish off their opponent this time. PICK: Wake Forest to win and cover.

You can read my full prediction here, but the short version is that the SU defense will rebound, and the multi-faceted offense will outperform Zay Flowers’ solo mode. The Orange (-10.5) finally snap their losing streak and end on a high note before they go Bowling. PICK: SU to win and cover

I’ve played just about all of these picks safe, but this is where I go for the upset. Remember that seemingly magical 2017 season for the Hurricanes? Well, it ended in disaster with a shocking upset loss at Pitt. They’ve continually gotten revenge with four straight victories over the Panthers, and a fifth would get them bowl eligible in spite of taking a very rocky road to get there. The ‘Canes (+6.5) get the job done by putting everything they have into stopping Israel Abanikanda on the ground and forcing Kedon Slovis to throw too much - and they also give donors a reason to move forward with that new stadium project. PICK: Miami to win and cover

