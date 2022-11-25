Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Boston College

It’s the final regular season game for the Syracuse Orange as they travel to face the Boston College Eagles.

Thanks to weird schedule quirks, this is the first time BC is hosting this game since 2018. Let’s see how we think the regular season will end...

Kevin

Syracuse 38, Boston College 27

The Orange offense looked good last week and I think that will continue against a BC unit which has struggled all year. When the Eagles have the ball look for them to move Zay Flowers away from Duce Chestnut and I think the talented wideout will make some big plays. If Mikel Jones is back, he and Marlowe Wax will create a couple of turnovers as BC’s offensive line has been porous this year. Syracuse finally breaks the losing streak...which still won’t be enough to satisfy many.

Dom

Syracuse 31, Boston College 21

Despite the five-straight losses, Syracuse’s offense rediscovered itself against Wake Forest and will continue to put up enough points against a far-worse Boston College defense. The Orange just need to take care of the ball. BC isn’t known to force too many turnovers, but the Eagles don’t give away the ball much either. The passing game and possession battle will be the two biggest x-factors in this one. Syracuse continues to deal with an injury-riddled offensive line, while Boston College's rushing game ranks toward the bottom in the ACC. With all this in mind, Syracuse will end its pre-bowl season at 7-5, but as Kevin said, there will be mixed feelings after a weird, up-and-down season for Orange football.

Mike

Syracuse 34, Boston College 20

Even without most of their starting O-line, the Orange were able to break through on offense last week. They're facing a team with much less scoring prowess, and while I expect Zay to find the endzone at least once, he can't "one-man-army" his team to win on both sides of the ball. Sean Tucker and a healthier Garrett Shrader will combine for a balanced attack that is too much for the Eagles defense to handle, and the Orange lock up a winning record before the Bowl.

Steve

Syracuse 35, Boston College 21

I think it’s about time to end this skid. Zay Flowers will get his, he’s too good not to, but I don’t think that seam route he’s used over the years to get over the top will be as effective with the improvement in the safeties. If the Orange can limit his effectiveness while the offense from last week shows up, they will be heading into the bowl du jour at 7-5... hopefully.

Christian

Syracuse 27, Boston College 24

Something tells me that injuries plus a road game plus Boston College equals a dumb and closer game than anyone else expects. The Orange are so banged up and probably can’t wait for that month-ish break before the bowl game. However, Boston College just doesn’t have the juice it did at the end of the 2010s to match the Orange offensively, no matter how many knocks Syracuse is carrying on both sides of the ball.

