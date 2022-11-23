FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Location: Just outside of Boston, MA

Students: 9,681 students who are glad it’s almost lacrosse season

The 2022 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff realized that some of what’s missing in these games is that the Orange aren’t playing for any rivalry trophies and they are out to fix that injustice. Each week the winner of the FNSI will get to take home a new trophy. This week we give you

The Orange Eagle Trophy

This one should have been obvious.

The Great One Hair Factor

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at who is wearing #99 and determine who has the better salad.

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff can’t quite match the future venture capitalist look of Danny Longman...but would you trust your money to someone who brags about 250k TikTok followers in their roster bio?

Advantage: BC

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Leonard Nimoy vs Peter Falk

Two of television’s legendary characters face off this week. What’s your choice- Spock or Columbo? Depends on if you’re a space nerd or fancy yourself a bit of an amateur detective. Either way, you aren’t wrong.

Advantage: Push

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #ForBoston

Pretty sure the sports fans in Boston are all set with the Bruins and Celtics so they will pass on BC football

Advantage: Syracuse

Linebackers Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for a position coach from each team. This year’s choice will be linebackers coach. This week’s match-up (now easier to compare thanks to Michael’s discovery of the image slider):

Sean Duggan looks like a guy who walks into his local Dunks at the same time every morning and the staff has his coffee waiting

Tony White looks like a guy who sends someone else to get his morning coffee

Advantage: Push- it’s all personal preference

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

A once-promising season comes to a merciful end on a cold, November night in Chestnut Hill....but enough about Boston College. This game will feature Zay Flowers against the Orange secondary and Sean Tucker against the BC linebackers. Which star can make the biggest plays? We can’t help but think back to the ease Tucker had last year against a stronger Eagles defense so we’ll give the Orange a 31-23 win here.