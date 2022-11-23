Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4) vs. Boston College (3-8, 2-5)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 26, 7:30 pm

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as favorites for the first time on the road in ACC play this season with the Orange getting 10.5 points.

TV/Streaming: ACC RSN (YES Network in Syracuse), WatchESPN (Click here for your affiliate)

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 132 or 202/SXM App 965

Boston College Blog: BC Interruption

Rivalry: 33-22, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: One of the oldest northeast football rivalries got started early in 1924. Boston College traveled to Archbold Stadium and got rewarded by scoring zero points against the Orange. Syracuse took a 10-0 victory and the teams wouldn’t play again for another 20 years. The annual game between the programs began in 1971.

Last Meeting: Syracuse got its act together in the second half and realized that running the ball might be a good idea. Sean Tucker ran for 207 yards while Garret Shrader gained 120 yards as the Orange stomped on Boston College in the second half of last year’s contest to win 21-6

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 35-48) | Boston College - Jeff Hafley (third year, 15-19)

Coach Bio: Hafley played collegiate football not far from Syracuse as he was a wide receiver for Siena in the capital region. He earned a masters at Albany and was a defensive assistant and secondary coach for the Great Danes from 2002 to 2005. Hafley then made stops at Pittsburgh and Rutgers before the NFL came calling. He took an assistant secondary coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and became the secondary coach the following season. Hafley also took secondary coaching roles with the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers before Ohio State named him co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. An impressive defensive season with the Buckeyes convinced the Eagles to give Hafley his first head coaching gig in his career.

Last Year: Boston College took advantage of a weak non-conference schedule and an overtime win over Missouri to sneak into a bowl game with two ACC wins over Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. The Eagles were supposed to play East Carolina in the Military Bowl, but COVID issues in BC’s program forced the game to be canceled.

Last Game: If the 37 first half points allowed didn’t finish off BC, the snow in the second half in South Bend certainly did. The Eagles only mustered 173 yards of offense to Notre Dame’s 437 as the Fighting Irish cruised to a 44-0 win.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Zay Flowers is this year’s recipient of the “Wait, you’re still in college?” award. He’s 33 yards away from 1,000 receiving yards and has grabbed 10 touchdowns this season, earning him a semifinalist spot on the Bilentnikoff Award.

If Syracuse Wins: Phew, thank god for that. See you all in the Bronx.

If Syracuse Loses: Uhh… hopefully we’re in the Bronx next?

Fun Fact: This is the first time the Orange have been to Chestnut Hill since 2018 where Eric Dungey led Syracuse to a 42-21 win.

