Syracuse football: first down offense vs Wake Forest

The Syracuse Orange offense finally got back on track on Saturday night against Wake Forest.

A healthy Garrett Shrader facing a less than stellar Demon Deacons defense allowed the Orange to open the playbook. Even with three starting offensive linemen missing, Syracuse was able to keep Wake off-balance early in the game. We finally got some trickeration from the Orange.

First down offense vs Wake Forest Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run (Tucker) 13 Run (Shrader) 1 Run (Tucker) -1 Run (Tucker) 0 Pass (Pena) 11 Pass (Gadsden) 13 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 0 Run (Tucker) 6 Run (Tucker) 1 Run (Tucker) 9 TD Run (Shrader) 4 Pass (Jackson) 2 Pass (Cooper) 18 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Allen) 41 TD Run (Tucker) 1 Pass (Jackson) 25 Run (Shrader) 10 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 12 Run (Shrader) 8 TD Pass (Gadsden) 8 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 2 TD Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Adams) 44 Run (Tucker) 7 Pass (Cooper) 33 TD Pass (Pena) 30 Run (Allen) 4 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 10 63 6.3 Pass 8 128 16 Total 18 191 10.6 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 6 14 2.33 Pass 7 97 13.9 Total 13 111 8.54 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 16 77 4.8 Pass 15 225 15 Total 31 302

The second half started very slowly as the running game couldn’t get Syracuse going early on drives. A positive sign was that even with Wake playing for the pass, Shrader was able to spread the ball around and lead some late scores.

All of the Orange’s touchdowns came on first down plays. It’s too bad the offense couldn’t muster this effort against Pitt or else we’d all be feeling a lot differently about the season today. With another poor defense waiting in Chestnut Hill, can Syracuse continue to find success to close out the season?