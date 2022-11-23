Syracuse football: first down offense vs Wake Forest

The Syracuse Orange offense finally got back on track on Saturday night against Wake Forest.
A healthy Garrett Shrader facing a less than stellar Demon Deacons defense allowed the Orange to open the playbook. Even with three starting offensive linemen missing, Syracuse was able to keep Wake off-balance early in the game. We finally got some trickeration from the Orange.
all after this TD @CuseFootball | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 20, 2022
ACCN pic.twitter.com/aNnO3ceCQI
First down offense vs Wake Forest
|Run or Pass- 1H
|Yards
|Run or Pass- 2H
|Yards
|Run or Pass- 1H
|Yards
|Run or Pass- 2H
|Yards
|Run (Tucker)
|13
|Run (Shrader)
|1
|Run (Tucker)
|-1
|Run (Tucker)
|0
|Pass (Pena)
|11
|Pass (Gadsden)
|13
|Pass (Incomplete)
|0
|Run (Tucker)
|0
|Run (Tucker)
|6
|Run (Tucker)
|1
|Run (Tucker)
|9 TD
|Run (Shrader)
|4
|Pass (Jackson)
|2
|Pass (Cooper)
|18
|Pass (Incomplete)
|0
|Pass (Allen)
|41 TD
|Run (Tucker)
|1
|Pass (Jackson)
|25
|Run (Shrader)
|10
|Pass (Incomplete)
|0
|Run (Tucker)
|12
|Run (Shrader)
|8 TD
|Pass (Gadsden)
|8
|Pass (Incomplete)
|0
|Run (Tucker)
|2 TD
|Pass (Incomplete)
|0
|Pass (Adams)
|44
|Run (Tucker)
|7
|Pass (Cooper)
|33 TD
|Pass (Pena)
|30
|Run (Allen)
|4
|1st Half
|Plays
|Yards
|Avg yards per play
|Run
|10
|63
|6.3
|Pass
|8
|128
|16
|Total
|18
|191
|10.6
|2nd Half
|Plays
|Yards
|Avg yards per play
|Run
|6
|14
|2.33
|Pass
|7
|97
|13.9
|Total
|13
|111
|8.54
|Game Total
|Plays
|Yards
|Avg yards per play
|Run
|16
|77
|4.8
|Pass
|15
|225
|15
|Total
|31
|302
The second half started very slowly as the running game couldn’t get Syracuse going early on drives. A positive sign was that even with Wake playing for the pass, Shrader was able to spread the ball around and lead some late scores.
All of the Orange’s touchdowns came on first down plays. It’s too bad the offense couldn’t muster this effort against Pitt or else we’d all be feeling a lot differently about the season today. With another poor defense waiting in Chestnut Hill, can Syracuse continue to find success to close out the season?
