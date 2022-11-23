Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 12?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After five straight losses, this is feeling a lot like the last few years, but even then the power rankings show Syracuse is having a solid season.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up two spots to 65th with the offense 67th while the defense ranks 58th. The Orange are ranked between Fresno State and Michigan State. This week’s opponent, Boston College ranks 114th with their offense 98th and defense 95th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down two spots to 48th between Houston and Michigan State. The FPI gives the Orange a 77% chance to reach 7 wins this season. BC is 100th in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

This week the Orange stay at 9th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Duke and Miami. BC is 13th this week.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down four spots this week and now sits between Pitt and Texas Tech. BC is ranked 102nd this week.

The Athletic

The Orange drop seven spots this week to 50th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas Tech and Maryland this week. BC is ranked 99th this week.

ACC Week Twelve Scores

Miami 10 Clemson 40

Louisiana 17 Florida State 49

NC State 10 Louisville 25

Duke 26 Pitt 28

Boston College 0 Notre Dame 44

Georgia Tech 21 North Carolina 17

Virginia Tech 23 Liberty 22

Syracuse 35 Wake Forest 45

ACC Week Thirteen Schedule

NC State at North Carolina

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

South Carolina at Clemson

Louisville at Kentucky

Wake Forest at Duke

Syracuse at Boston College

Pitt at Miami