 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (5-0)

Pour one out for the old Big East.

By James Szuba
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 21 Empire Classic - Syracuse vs Richmond Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action from Brooklyn to take on St. John’s for the Empire Classic crown. Syracuse handled Richmond on Monday night while St. John’s edged Temple 78-72.

The two former Big East ~rivals~ will meet for the 92nd time in series history. Syracuse owns the all-time series edge 51-40, however, St. John’s has won the last three with the most recent meeting coming in 2016.

St. John’s is a 3.5 point favorite in this matchup while the algorithm (Ken Pom) predicts a 77-74 Red Storm victory. The over/under is set at 154.5. The game airs on ESPN2.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments in the comment section below.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...