Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (5-0)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action from Brooklyn to take on St. John’s for the Empire Classic crown. Syracuse handled Richmond on Monday night while St. John’s edged Temple 78-72.

The two former Big East ~rivals~ will meet for the 92nd time in series history. Syracuse owns the all-time series edge 51-40, however, St. John’s has won the last three with the most recent meeting coming in 2016.

St. John’s is a 3.5 point favorite in this matchup while the algorithm (Ken Pom) predicts a 77-74 Red Storm victory. The over/under is set at 154.5. The game airs on ESPN2.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments in the comment section below.