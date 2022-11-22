Syracuse opens as double digit favorites in season finale against Boston College

It’s been a wild ride this year for the Syracuse Orange, from the thundering start to the rough skid they’ve hit recently, and even the upturn last week against Wake Forest, showing a slight return to form. It’s had me confused as to where lines would be set at. Apparently it didn’t confuse the oddsmakers as much.

Checking in with DraftKings Sportsbook, Syracuse opened as ten point favorites over Boston College. The line sits currently at 10.5 in favor of the Orange. It seems the Orange getting their offense back on track combined with Boston College being less than stellar this season has the oddsmakers back drinking the Orange kool-aid.

The over/under was set at 47 for the matchup. If Phil Jurkovec plays, I would assume this one is an easy over grab. If he doesn’t and Notre Dame is any indication, the under is going to be the go-to. Without their starting QB the Eagles only put up 173 yards of total offense. With Garrett Shrader back to looking somewhat healthy, this one’s an interesting line.

The history is pretty well Orange flavored, as Syracuse has won 32 of the 54 matchups between the two schools. Last year, the Orange were able to get the win 21-6 on the legs of Sean Tucker and his 207 yards gained. We’ll see if this year fares the same.

The game will kick off this Saturday, November 26th, at 7:30pm from Chestnut Hill. Viewing from not in the stadium will be via the ACC RSN affiliates. In CNY that translates to the YES Network.

