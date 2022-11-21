Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Richmond Spiders

The Syracuse Orange (2-1) are in Brooklyn to take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) in the first game of the Empire Classic. Tonight’s game tips off at 7:00 on ESPN2 while the Temple Owls and St. John’s Red Storm will square off in the nightcap.

We’ve told you what to watch for, and what we predict for tonight’s game, now let’s see how the young Orange handle the bright lights of NYC. Will the Orange start to build some momentum as they handle a pretty challenging two-week stretch of basketball?

For a team that hopes to be back in the NCAA Tournament, this is going to be an important stretch for the resume.

Use the chat to talk about the game, the Orange women at Penn State, or the USMNT’s draw with Wales. If you want to complain about Dino Babers, go tweet at Nate Mink....