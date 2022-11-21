Syracuse vs. Richmond: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-1) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2)

Day & Time: Monday, November 21, 7:00 pm

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Line: The Orange aren’t getting a lot from the Draftkings Line as Syracuse is only a 3.5 favorite over Richmond.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 3-1, Syracuse

Current Streak: 3, Syracuse

First Meeting: Most Syracuse fans probably don’t want to remember the first time that these two teams met. In one of the most famous upsets in NCAA tournament history, Richmond defeated Syracuse in the first round of the 1991 competition 73-69. The Spiders became the first 15-seed to knock off a 2-seed in NCAA tournament history.

Last Meeting: Syracuse turned around a seven-point deficit at halftime to defeat Richmond 76-71 in 2008. The Orange went on a 16-3 run to begin the second half and outscored the Spiders by 12 in the final 20 minutes. Jonny Flynn led the way with 27 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,101-427) | Richmond - Chris Mooney (18th year, 314-246)

Coach Bio: Mooney played his college basketball at Princeton where he was a four year starter. He earned All-Ivy League honors twice in his career with the Tigers. After graduating Princeton, Mooney coached in High School before being named head coach at Beaver College, now known as Arcadia University. After three years, he moved to Air Force and after four years as an assistant, Mooney took over as Air Force head coach in 2004. He led the Falcons for one season before joining Richmond as its head coach in 2005. He is currently the winningest coach in Richmond history, with the Spiders enjoying seven 20-win seasons under Mooney and three NCAA tournament appearances.

Last Year: Richmond finished sixth in the Atlantic 10 but then began a miracle run to the NCAA tournament. The Spiders dispatched of 3-seed VCU, 2-seed Dayton and 1-seed Davidson to win the Atlantic 10 tournament, earning the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Spiders created more drama by winning its first round game against 5-seed Iowa before losing to 4-seed Providence.

Last Game: Richmond fought valiantly against Wichita State, overcoming an 11-point deficit to take the lead before the Shockers won 56-53. The Spiders only shot 27.6% from three against Wichita State’s zone defense.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Tyler Burton led the Spiders in scoring last year, but now the help around him is gone, with the next four leading scorers from last year’s Richmond team no longer with the Spiders. Burton is still pacing Richmond with 19.0 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and a 38.5 shooting percentage from three.

If Syracuse Wins: We successfully contain Richmond’s voodoo magic to the NCAA tournament.

If Syracuse Loses: WHO LET US PLAY TEAMS WE LOST TO IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT???

Fun Fact: Richmond has won three straight games against ACC opponents, with wins over Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State.

