 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol Fever is here

What else did you expect?

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Wake Forest Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

By now, I think most of you know the drill: the Syracuse Orange football team lost a game, the men’s basketball team lost a game, and so who rises up to provide Orange sports fans joy? Why men’s soccer and women’s basketball, that’s who!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse Men’s Soccer defeated Penn 2-1 in 2OT and we were totally not nervous at all.
  • Next up: No. 14 Cornell, one of the two teams Syracuse lost against this season. No pressure.
  • Syracuse Men’s basketball lost to Colgate, again, and we’re not happy. It’s the first time since 1962 that the Orange have lost two straight to ‘Gate.
  • We decide to just open all the wounds and talk about our generation’s Syracuse Loss (tm)
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • Syracuse lost to Wake Forest 45-35 on Saturday night, and it was a rough night for the offensive line. Which was offensive.
  • This loss was on the defense, which is really annoying considering how solid they’ve been most of the season.
  • What do we make of this season?
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...