Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol Fever is here

By now, I think most of you know the drill: the Syracuse Orange football team lost a game, the men’s basketball team lost a game, and so who rises up to provide Orange sports fans joy? Why men’s soccer and women’s basketball, that’s who!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse Men’s Soccer defeated Penn 2-1 in 2OT and we were totally not nervous at all.
- Next up: No. 14 Cornell, one of the two teams Syracuse lost against this season. No pressure.
- Syracuse Men’s basketball lost to Colgate, again, and we’re not happy. It’s the first time since 1962 that the Orange have lost two straight to ‘Gate.
- We decide to just open all the wounds and talk about our generation’s Syracuse Loss (tm)
- Syracuse lost to Wake Forest 45-35 on Saturday night, and it was a rough night for the offensive line. Which was offensive.
- This loss was on the defense, which is really annoying considering how solid they’ve been most of the season.
- What do we make of this season?
