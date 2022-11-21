Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol Fever is here

By now, I think most of you know the drill: the Syracuse Orange football team lost a game, the men’s basketball team lost a game, and so who rises up to provide Orange sports fans joy? Why men’s soccer and women’s basketball, that’s who!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse Men’s Soccer defeated Penn 2-1 in 2OT and we were totally not nervous at all.

Next up: No. 14 Cornell, one of the two teams Syracuse lost against this season. No pressure.

Syracuse Men’s basketball lost to Colgate, again, and we’re not happy. It’s the first time since 1962 that the Orange have lost two straight to ‘Gate.

We decide to just open all the wounds and talk about our generation’s Syracuse Loss (tm)

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Syracuse lost to Wake Forest 45-35 on Saturday night, and it was a rough night for the offensive line. Which was offensive.

This loss was on the defense, which is really annoying considering how solid they’ve been most of the season.

What do we make of this season?

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.