Game thread: Syracuse men’s soccer vs Penn

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team begins their post-season play this afternoon when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers at 2;00 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The #3 seed Syracuse will welcome the Ivy League champs on a cold and windy Syracuse afternoon. We’ll see how the weather impacts the game, but the Quakers enter today having allowed 12 goals in 17 games. They advanced with a 3-0 win over Rutgers in the opening round.

This will only be the second-ever meeting between the two programs with the previous game all the way back in 1921. Today’s winner will advance to face the winner of Maryland and Cornell. If the Orange win, they would host that 3rd round game.

Follow along today as we try to see one Syracuse football club find success in November.

Let’s go Orange!