Game thread: Syracuse sports Saturday

It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange athletic competition so we’re going with one game thread for all your on-going discussions.

First up are the cross-country squads competing in the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State. Action starts at 10:30 with the women’s 6k followed by the men’s 10k. Live coverage on ESPN U.

Then take a nap, get outside (unless you’re in the Buffalo area) and come back to the ACC Network for Syracuse men’s basketball vs Northeastern at 5:00 followed by the Orange at Wake Forest in a still important football game at 8:00.

Can men’s basketball get some positive results before they go to Brooklyn?

Can football stop the losing streak and solidify themselves in the ACC bowl game pecking order?

Will any of you watch the full cross-country coverage?

Don’t forget tomorrow we’ve got Syracuse men’s soccer in action tomorrow at 2:00.

Let’s hope it’s a big day for the Orange!