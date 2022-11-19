Syracuse vs. Northeastern: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-3)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 19, 5:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Despite losing to Colgate, the Draftkings Line still thinks Syracuse should have a comfortable victory over Northeastern with the Orange as 15 point favorites.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 8-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 8, Syracuse

First Meeting: The two programs first met fairly recently by Syracuse’s standards with a game in 1975. Northeastern was led by a familiar name at head coach: Jim Calhoun. The future UConn coach couldn’t topple the Orange however as Syracuse won 94-75. Rudy Hackett led Syracuse with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jimmy Lee followed closely behind with 20 points.

Last Meeting: I doubt trading the lead with a team 20 times is ideal for a Syracuse team expected to dominate non-Power Five competition. That’s exactly what happened in 2020 when these two teams last met and the Orange barely did enough to win 62-56 in another classic “That was way too close” Syracuse victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,100-427) | Northeastern - Bill Coen (17th year, 260-247)

Coach Bio: Coen played his college basketball at D-III Hamilton College in Clinton, New York from 1979 to 1983. He started his coaching career at Hamilton in 1987, where he stayed for three years. Coen joined Al Skinner’s coaching staff in 1989 at Rhode Island and subsequently at Boston College. He then joined Northeastern in 2006 to become its head coach.

After some initial struggles, the Huskies have finished with 20-plus wins in five separate seasons under Coen. He has led Northeastern to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2014-15 and 2018-19. The Huskies earned a 13-seed on both occasions but lost in the round of 64 each time.

Last Year: Northeastern massively struggled last season as the Huskies finished with less than 10 wins for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Northeastern finished last in the CAA for the first under Coen, winning only two conference games.

Last Game: Northeastern played Harvard very close but the Huskies couldn’t hit a last second buzzer beater to grab a win on the season. Northeastern dropped its third straight game to start the year, losing 70-69.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: After a stellar freshman season two years ago, Jahmyl Telfort continues to pace the Northeastern scoring attack. He led the Huskies last year in scoring and still leads them this season after two 20-point games.

If Syracuse Wins: Let this serve as a warning to Boston College.

If Syracuse Loses: Don’t show this tape to Boston College.

Fun Fact: Much like Syracuse, Northeastern is working with an injection of youth. The Huskies have six freshmen on their roster, the most since the 2009-10 season.

