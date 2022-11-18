Syracuse football: score first and good things should happen

The Syracuse Orange have started every single game this season by having possession first - but recently, they’ve been failing to capitalize and build early momentum.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, that trend is projected to continue this week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected (-155) to score before SU (+125) in tomorrow’s game. The Deacs are also favored by 10 points, but we’ll note that the Orange are 6-4 against the spread this season.

Scoring first played a hand in Syracuse’s early season success, as all six of their victories came when the Orange drew first blood. Additionally, SU scored a touchdown first in five of their six wins - the only exception being their come-from-behind win against Purdue.

Meanwhile, the opposition has put points up first in three of the last four, and they’ve scored the first touchdown in all of them. ‘Cuse only got on the board first at Pitt, but the fact it was only a field goal and not a TD as it easily could’ve been turned out to be crucial.

With both teams riding losing streaks, we’ll see who breaks out of their funk first: the ice-cold Orange offense, or the struggling Demon Deacon defense? And after last season’s overtime thriller, who’s to say we won’t see some extra football this year too?

