Syracuse football lands commitment from 2024 WR Syair Torrence

The Syracuse Orange just landed their first hard commitment from the Class of 2024 - and he won’t have to come far to play in the Dome. In fact, he’s already run all over that turf.

Syair Torrence, the younger brother of current men’s basketball guard Symir Torrence, announced on Twitter that he will be staying local and joining ‘Cuse football:

All I wanted to do was put the city on the map and that’s what ima do. I wanna thank my family and my coaches for getting me to this position @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/psmYrKMHVG — Syair Torrence (@Syair_10) November 16, 2022

Syair plays high school football for Christian Brothers Academy, east of SU near DeWitt. In addition to Syracuse, he also had a scholarship offer from Buffalo.

While he is currently unrated by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Torrence is a big pickup for the Orange. On3’s early projections have him as the No. 76 prospect in the Class of 2024, and the 4th-best in New York. The team has struggled to find consistency at the WR position and currently only have one new face coming in next season: Class of 2023 3-star commit Bryce Cohoon.

It’s not the first time the Orange have had a brother duo play football and basketball. RB Michael Owens was an SU RB for three seasons right before his brother Billy stepped on the court for Boeheim’s bunch.

You can take a look at some of his highlights below.

