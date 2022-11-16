Former Syracuse QB Eric Dungey selected as XFL quarterback for DC Defenders

As many try to fill the void of no football between NFL seasons, the XFL is firing back up to give it another go. It’s a complete relaunch of the league with eight new teams, and the rosters are starting to form. The teams revealed their preselected quarterbacks first, and former Syracuse Orange quarterback Eric Dungey is joining the DC Defenders.

Dungey was a part of the first relaunch of the XFL in the 2020. He’s bounced around the professional ranks since graduating Syracuse, including NFL stops with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dungey remains one of the most beloved players of the recent generation of Syracuse football fans, especially after leading Syracuse to a 10-win season and a Camping World Bowl win in his senior season in 2018. The quarterback launched himself into the record books during his time in Syracuse, becoming the all-time leader in career passing yards with 9,340 and the all-time leader in passing yards per game with 239. 5. As one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in ACC history, not just in Syracuse history, Dungey is one of five quarterbacks in conference history with over 11,000 yards of total offense and over 90 responsible touchdowns.

Dungey is currently the only quarterback on the DC Defenders roster, with every other team in the league taking two quarterbacks in the pre-selection process. That would put Dungey in an excellent position to be DC’s starter at the beginning of the XFL season.

Dungey’s teammates are yet to be revealed, although the defenders are in good position to get a solid teams as they were randomly selected as the first team to pick in the XFL snake draft. That draft will take play over two days starting today, November 16 and concluding tomorrow. We’ll have more coverage if other former Syracuse players are selected to any of the teams.

DC will play their home games at DC United’s home of Audi Field and the leagues opening day is scheduled for February 18, 2023.