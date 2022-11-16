How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 19, 8:00 pm

Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956

Wake Forest Blog: Blogger So Dear

Rivalry: 6-5, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Wake Forest

First Meeting: The first meeting between the two programs was a fairly recent contest in Winston-Salem to open the 2006 season. Syracuse’s offense was anemic with only 136 yards of total offense as the Orange lost 20-10 to the Demon Deacons (thanks GERG).

Last Meeting: Wake Forest’s run to the ACC Championship game last season almost got derailed in Central New York as the Orange pushed the Demon Deacons to overtime. Syracuse could only muster a field goal while Wake Forest found the endzone to scrap by 40-37.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 35-47) | Wake Forest - (ninth year, 57-52)

Coach Bio: Clawson’s head coaching career started with Fordham in the FCS in 1993. He moved on to Richmond in 2004 before moving to Tennessee in 2008 to replace David Cutcliffe as the Volunteers offensive coordinator. Clawson was fired after that season by Lane Kiffin and subsequently moved to Bowling Green in 2009. He led the Falcons to three bowl games in five years which earned him his first FBS head coaching job with Wake Forest in 2014. The Demon Deacons initially struggled under Clawson before making bowl games in the last six seasons.

Last Year: It all came together for Wake Forest last season as the Demon Deacons reached their best record under Clawson at 10-2 in the regular season. Wake started 8-0 before losing to North Carolina. The Demon Deacons fell to Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship game before flattening Rutgers in the Gator Bowl.

Last Game: Wake Forest became the last victim to the wrath of Drake Maye as the UNC Heisman hopeful torched the Demon Deacons for 448 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Wake went cold in the fourth quarter as UNC hit a field goal with just over two minutes left in regulation to squeak past the Demon Deacons with a 36-34 victory.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: The interception numbers for Sam Hartman are up, but the passing overall hasn’t dipped. Hartman is completing 62.2% of his passes, averaging 304.8 passing yards per game and 3.1 passing touchdowns per game.

If Syracuse Wins: Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.

If Syracuse Loses: Wait, this was the hardest part of the schedule? Always was.

Fun Fact: Because 2020 was weird, it’s been a while since Syracuse has played in Winston-Salem. The last time the Orange played at Wake was in 2018, which ended in a 41-24 win for Syracuse.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.