FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Wake Forest

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Students: 8,789 students who wonder why they don’t win as much in November

The 2022 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff realized that some of what’s missing in these games is that the Orange aren’t playing for any rivalry trophies and they are out to fix that injustice. Each week the winner of the FNSI will get to take home a new trophy. This week we give you

The Trill Trophy

In a series that has featured so many weird games, none have ended in a weirder way than the Trill Williams stripping the ball from future Denver Bronco QB Kendall Hinton in overtime and returning it despite the game being over.

The Great One Hair Factor

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at who is wearing #99 and determine who has the better salad.

Not a lot to go with in terms of flow here, but it looks like Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff is a little bit behind Elijah Hall here.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Carol O’Connor vs Jerry Stiller

It’s cranky television dads this week. Grant us “Serenity Now” but we’d be dingbats if we didn’t go with Archie Bunker here.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoDeacs

Simple and effective. We like that

Advantage: Wake Forest

Linebackers Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for a position coach from each team. This year’s choice will be linebackers coach. This week’s match-up (now easier to compare thanks to Michael’s discovery of the image slider):

Glen Spencer looks like a wrangler on the Dutton Ranch

Tony White looks like a guy who doesn’t go near a Ranch because he knows it’s Blue Cheese

Advantage: Syracuse

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

This sure looks like it’s another visit to the weird and wild. It’s a night kick and we expect to see both offenses find early success. Can the Orange cash in a turnover? The offense might want to or else Mikel Jones might insert himself into the game...wait he actually does and he hands to Marlowe Wax who rumbles around the left side and into the end zone.

Sam Hartman throws for a casual 350 with 5 TD’s and Wake hangs on for a 47-43 win. The comment section demands John Wildhack hire Jim Mora Jr. and Danny Hurley as a package deal. Gary Gait moves to Hot Seat Alert.