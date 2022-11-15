Syracuse football: Orange open as double digit underdogs to Wake Forest

The Syracuse Orange are finished with their home schedule and hit the road for the final two games of the regular season. The Orange are also on a four-game losing streak and it appears to be an uphill battle to prevent that from becoming five in Winston-Salem against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Our friends at Draftkings don’t like Syracuse’s chances on the road as the Orange are 10-point underdogs against Wake Forest. To Syracuse’s advantage, the Demon Deacons are also coming into this weekend’s contest on a losing streak, dropping their last three games. So much like last week, the Orange face an opponent who somehow hold the same record at 6-4.

The similarities don’t end there as both teams are 6-4 against the spread. Both teams have also not been reliable at hitting the over, with Syracuse at 3-7 this season while Wake Forest is at 4-6. The O/U is currently set at 55.

The game between these two teams last year was smack in the middle of Syracuse’s “let’s lose to good teams by one score” stretch. The Orange pushed the Demon Deacons to overtime but Wake found the necessary touchdown in the first extra period. The Demon Deacons eventually went to play in the ACC Championship, losing to Pitt.

Syracuse and Wake kick off in Winston-Salem at 8:00 pm ET, capping a busy Orange sports Saturday.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.