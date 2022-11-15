Syracuse vs. Colgate: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-0) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-1)

Day & Time: Tuesday, November 15, 7:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line likes Syracuse in this matchup with the Orange getting 7.5 points.

TV/Streaming: RSN (YES in Syracuse), WatchESPN (Check here for your market)

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 127-46, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Colgate

First Meeting: Syracuse and Colgate met for the first time all the way back on January 15, 1902. Fun fact, that’s when Jim Boeheim was in middle school. Syracuse won the first battle of the Upstate New York foes, winning 33-8.

Last Meeting: Colgate missed its first 12 three point attempts and still finished the game shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. The three point barrage resulted in Colgate winning 100-85, snapping a 54-game Syracuse winning streak in the all-time series.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,100-426) | Colgate - Matt Langel (12th year, 178-166)

Coach Bio: Langel played his college basketball at UPenn. The Quakers made two NCAA tournaments during his time there. After a short professional career, Langel returned to Penn as an assistant. In 2006, Penn head coach Fran Dunphy was hired by Temple, and Langel joined him in the trip across Philadelphia. Dunphy and Langel helped Temple get to four NCAA tournaments from 2008 to 2011.

Langel joined Colgate in 2011 as the program’s head coach. After six straight losing seasons to start his career in Hamilton, Colgate has won at least 19 games in normal seasons under Langel. He won three straight Patriot League Coach of the Year awards from 2018 to 2020, the first coach in the conference to do so. Colgate has won three of the last four Patriot League tournaments under Langel.

Last Year: Colgate continued its recent tear through the Patriot League, winning its last 12 regular season games to secure a fourth straight first place finish in conference. The Raiders won each of their conference tournament games by at least 15 points to win a second straight Patriot League Championship. As a 14-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Colgate put up a tough fight but fell just short to 3-seed Wisconsin 67-60.

Last Game: Colgate raised its 2021 Patriot League Championship banner at Cotterell Court on Sunday as the Raiders hosted Wells College. The Raiders easily took care of business in their home opener, winning 93-60.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Tucker Richardson is hoping a return to the Dome produces better results. He was only 3-11 from deep in last year’s game, but is Colgate’s returning scorer and their leading scorer this year at 18.7 points per game. Richardson is 7-17 from three to start the season this year.

If Syracuse Wins: No one gets away with missing 12 straight threes to start the game twice.

If Syracuse Loses: We’ll take that payment of free Ray Brothers BBQ.

Fun Fact: The last time that Colgate won two games in a row against Syracuse was when the Raiders won four straight between 1960 and 1962.

