GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-0) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-1)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns to action as it hosts the Colgate Raiders from the JMA Wireless Dome. The game tips at 7 p.m. and airs on the Yes Network or can be streamed on ACCNX.

Syracuse opened the season with a win over Lehigh and has had a full week to practice before this matchup. Colgate, of course, beat Syracuse 100-85 a season ago and broke a 50-year losing streak to the Orange. The Raiders return after making an NCAA Tournament appearance a season ago, marking three straight years (sans 2020) of punched tickets to the Big Dance.

Syracuse opened as a 7.5 point favorite in this one. The over/under is set at 153. The algorithm (KenPom) predicts a 79-70 Syracuse win.

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below.