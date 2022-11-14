Syracuse cross-country: Orange earn automatic qualifiers to NCAA Championships

The Syracuse Orange cross-country teams didn’t let a bit of rain damper their trip to New York City last Friday.

As expected, both the men and women earned automatic qualifiers to this week’s NCAA Cross-Country Championships at Oklahoma State. The Orange women took second place behind Providence by a score of 71 to 91. Savannah Roark was 2nd overall and she was followed by Eleanor Lawlor (18th), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (20th), Abigail Spiers (24th) and Ivy Gonzales (27th). Syracuse’s top four runners earned All-Region honors.

Last year the Orange were 30th as a team but with Roark a strong candidate for All-America honors, they should see an improved finish next weekend.

The Syracuse men won their 8th regional title 65-89 over Harvard. Nathan Lawler (6th) was the top Orange finisher followed by Paul O’Donnell (8th), Noah Carey (11th), Assaf Harrari (17th) and Nathan Henderson (23rd). All five earned All-Region honors. Now Syracuse will look to improve upon last year’s 19th place finish at the NCAA Championships.