The Syracuse Orange lost big on Saturday, so that is why the podcast guys decided to talk about the other Syracuse sports who did much better this past week!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The Syracuse Men’s Soccer team has won the ACC Championship!

We dive into how talented this team is and what is up next for Men’s Soccer.

We bring back some bad memories from 2016. Soccer related again.

It’s time to talk about the bad football game of the weekend. Is there anything salvageable about this season.

What’s gone wrong the last two games?

SU IS SENDING TWO MEN TO THE FIFA WORLD CUP!

SU basketball is getting a legacy kids.

