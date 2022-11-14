Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 11?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After four straight losses, probably not a lot of good things.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops nine spots to 67th with the offense 76th while the defense ranks 40th. The Orange are ranked between Appalachian State and Louisiana. This week’s opponent, Wake Forest ranks 39th with their offense 11th and defense 92nd.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down 11 spots to 46th between Arkansas and Kentucky. The FPI still predicts that the Orange will reach 7 wins this season. Wake Forest is 35th in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

This week the Orange drop three to 9th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Pitt and Miami. Wake is 7th this week.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down five spots this week and now sits 39th between Purdue and Kansas. Wake Forest is 32th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange drop eight spots this week to 43rd in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Duke and Oklahoma this week. Wake Forest is ranked 39th this week.

ACC Week Eleven Scores

Pitt 37 Virginia 7

Virginia Tech 7 Duke 24

Louisville 16 Clemson 31

Miami 35 Georgia Tech 14

Boston College 21 NC State 20

North Carolina 36 Wake Forest 34

Florida State 38 Syracuse 3

ACC Week Twelve Schedule

Miami at Clemson

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Louisiana at Florida State

NC State at Louisville

Duke at Pitt

Boston College at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Syracuse at Wake Forest