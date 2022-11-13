Syracuse basketball offers class of 2025 recruit Kiyan Anthony, son of former Orange forward Carmelo Anthony

Twenty years after Carmelo Anthony stepped foot on campus in central New York and led the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to its first and only National Championship, the program extended a scholarship offer to his son, Kiyan Anthony, he announced on Sunday.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

Syracuse is the first power five offer for Anthony, the No. 62 ranked recruit in the class of 2025. Bryant, George Mason, Manhattan and Memphis have also offered the 6-foot-3 guard. Anthony currently plays his high school basketball at Chris the King in Queens (NYC) and runs with Team Melo in AAU on the Nike circuit.

The news comes after both Anthonys were in attendance for the Syracuse football game against Florida State on Saturday night. The former Syracuse star was introduced to the crowd inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Anthony is the third recruit Syracuse has offered in the 2025 class.

In that same class, the Orange have extended offers to Jerry Easter, a 6-foot-3 guard from Easton, Ohio, as well as Darius Adams, a 6-foot-3 guard from Manasquan, New Jersey.