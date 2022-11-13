Game thread: ACC M. Soccer Championship and NCAA Field Hockey 2nd round

The Syracuse Orange have two sports playing critical games this afternoon so we wanted a game thread for those of you watching.

First up at Noon is the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship game from Cary, NC. The Orange will take on the 8-seed Clemson Tigers on ESPNU. Syracuse edged Clemson 2-1 earlier this season.

Syracuse is looking for their 2nd ACC title while Clemson is hoping to add their 16th crown.

The Orange field hockey team beat Princeton 5-2 on Friday to advance to face the #2 Maryland Terrapins in College Park, MD. The game starts at 1:30 and will be shown for free on Big Ten Plus

Maryland knocked the Orange out of last year’s Tournament with a 2-1 win. Today’s winner will advance to next week’s Final Four at UConn.

Good luck to both Orange squads today!