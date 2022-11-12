Game Thread: Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) vs #23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3)

The Syracuse Orange are back inside the JMA Wireless Dome for the final home game of the 2022 season. We still don’t know the status of Garrett Shrader so let’s hope that the Orange offense looks better no matter who takes the snaps tonight,
As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.
It’s a late one so we’ll have some quick takes the game and longer recaps for Sunday. Let’s keep it civil in the comments, no matter what happens on the field.
Go Orange!
