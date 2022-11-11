Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Florida State

The Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) have the same record as the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3). Didn’t think you’d be able to say that sentence this late into the season, huh? Well in any case, these are two teams moving in opposite directions. Syracuse is on a three game losing streak, while Florida State snapped its own three game losing streak with two straight comfortable wins against ACC Coastal teams.

What’s going to happen on Senior Day in the JMA Wireless Dome? Here’s what we think...

Christian

Florida State 31, Syracuse 13

There’s one group that’s inevitably going to be in the spotlight for the rest of the season - the Syracuse offensive line. At this point we know the defense is going to bend to any rushing attack while keeping opposing passing attacks in check. So the last remaining unknown is the Orange OL, which has regressed since the beginning of the season. The bad news is that Florida State, while not as scary as previous seasons, still has talent to overpower the Syracuse front five. Too many short offensive drives creates just another tired Orange defense which Jordan Travis will be all too ready to carve up.

Mike

Florida State 27, Syracuse 16

I’d love for the bleeding to stop just as much as anyone else, but I’ve seen this song and dance before. The Orange are outgunned and just don’t have the personnel to make a stand, even at home. Between the offensive line’s blocking issues, drop-heavy receivers, and a young QB thrown into the fire relatively unprepared, I just can’t see the ‘Cuse offense pulling this one off. The Mob will do what they normally do and keep SU in the game late, but the inability to get CDRW comfortable in the pocket will once again lead to a loss.

Kevin

Florida State 24, Syracuse 16

I think the extra week and the home crowd will allow the Orange offense to look a little bit better than last week. However, it’s not going to be enough to stop the losing streak. Jordan Travis has been benefiting from an improved rushing attack to become a more efficient passer. He’ll make enough plays against a thin Syracuse defense to keep the Seminoles in front. Even though the Orange don’t come away with the win, they fight for 60 minutes and show that this season is not like the previous three.

Steve

Florida State 27, Syracuse 17

I would be remiss if I didn’t at least predict Szmyt happening at least once, but I think it’s not enough as the Orange come away from this unable to handle a balanced attack of FSU. I don’t see it being a blowout, but I also don’t see the Orange coming away from this one unscathed. Jared Verse against whatever we have going up front isn’t a great matchup either.