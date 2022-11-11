Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, maybe we aren’t feeling as great this month but we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter. Perhaps it’s fate that the Orange must welcome Bad Boy Mowers to NYC for their inaugural sponsorship of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:
Bonagura: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Purdue Boilermakers
The Mayo Bowl would be fun even if it’s not going to happen against a team the Orange already played.
Schlabach: Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs UCF Golden Knights
If the Orange can’t head to Orlando, then let’s bring Orlando’s team north
Brett McMurphy- The Action Network
Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs UCF Golden Knights
This one’s for all the citrus. It might be frozen but with light pulp.
Pinstripe Bowl vs Michigan State Spartans
Dino vs Mel Tucker isn’t quite Boeheim vs Izzo but Battle of the Block S is right up our alley
Gasparilla Bowl vs Buffalo Bulls
It would make perfect sense for these two I-90 foes to travel to Tampa for a game
Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota Golden Gophers
Row the Boat up the Hudson PJ!
Which of these opponents would you like to see the Orange play?
Loading comments...