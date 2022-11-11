Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, maybe we aren’t feeling as great this month but we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter. Perhaps it’s fate that the Orange must welcome Bad Boy Mowers to NYC for their inaugural sponsorship of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN

Bonagura: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Purdue Boilermakers

The Mayo Bowl would be fun even if it’s not going to happen against a team the Orange already played.

Schlabach: Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs UCF Golden Knights

If the Orange can’t head to Orlando, then let’s bring Orlando’s team north

Brett McMurphy- The Action Network

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs UCF Golden Knights

This one’s for all the citrus. It might be frozen but with light pulp.

College Football News:

Pinstripe Bowl vs Michigan State Spartans

Dino vs Mel Tucker isn’t quite Boeheim vs Izzo but Battle of the Block S is right up our alley

CBS Sports

Gasparilla Bowl vs Buffalo Bulls

It would make perfect sense for these two I-90 foes to travel to Tampa for a game

The Athletic

Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Row the Boat up the Hudson PJ!

Which of these opponents would you like to see the Orange play?