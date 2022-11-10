Syracuse field hockey and cross-country start NCAA post-season tomorrow

The first Syracuse Orange teams will enter NCAA post-season competition on Friday. Cross-country will be in the Bronx for the NCAA Northeast Regional while field hockey travels to Maryland for a rematch with the Princeton Tigers.

#7 Princeton beat #8 Syracuse 5-1 earlier in the season so the Orange will be looking for some revenge. The teams will face off at 2:30 from College Park and you can see the game on the Big Ten Network+. The winner will advance to face the winner of Maryland-Loyola for a spot in the Final Four, which will be hosted by UConn.

Syracuse is led this year by Quirine Comans who has 16 goals and 39 points. Charlotte de Vries is next with 12 goals and 12 assists. Brooke Borzymowski has been the starter in goal for all 20 games posting a .707 save percentage on the season.

Both Syracuse cross-country teams enter Friday’s regional meet and they can secure their ticket to the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State with a top-two finish at Van Cortlandt Park.

The #26 ranked women are one of two ranked teams in the field, but in addition to #18 Providence, Harvard and UConn will challenge for the automatic spot. Thanks to their 6th-place performance at the Cowboy Jamboree, Syracuse’s women would be a lock for an at-large if they finish top-three tomorrow.

The #10 men’s squad will have a tough battle with a talented #22 Harvard squad, but as the Orange and Iona have done in the past, these two teams might just run together in a big pack and cruise through the 10k. With another 10k looming in eight days, there is no need for either team to go all-out to qualify but if they do, the Crimson have an edge up front while the Orange are the deeper squad.

We’ll see if these squads can advance towards a repeat of those 2015 National titles.