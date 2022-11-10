Syracuse football: what to watch vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles in the final home game of 2022.

These two teams are heading in opposite directions as they head into this primetime match-up so what are we looking for on Saturday night?

Kevin: Saturday Night Scheme

The first few weeks I felt the Syracuse offense had designed some nice open throws for Garrett Shrader. The last few games those have mostly disappeared so can Robert Anae dial up something for Shrader or Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to have an easy opportunity to make key plays. Syracuse is out-manned by the Seminoles so they will need to find a game plan to play to maximize their opportunities on offense.

Christian: It’s now or never

Syracuse and Florida State share a similar weakness - run defense. The Orange allow 141.1 rushing yards per game, while the Seminoles allow 143.4 rushing yards per game. Both of those rank in the bottom half of the ACC. So it’s proving time now that Syracuse’s rushing attack can get back on track. Florida State has allowed at least 90 yards of rushing in all but one game this season. It’s time for Sean Tucker, the offensive line and the play calling to return to form. If it’s not this game, that’s a worrying sign for the rest of the season.

Mike: Seniors Standing Out

Several ‘Cuse players talked about giving the seniors a proper send off this week - but it’s the departing guys themselves that can make a huge impact in this game. Mikel Jones is due for a big game, and his playmaking prowess will be needed to rally the defense against a scorching hot ‘Noles offense. On the other side, I expect the Orange attack to be on-and-off, but Matthew Bergeron can give Sean Tucker that extra inch of breathing room to win the battle of the RBs. Otherwise, it’ll be up to Andre to make Szmyt happen one last time at home with some deep Field Goals.

That’s what we’re looking for, now tell us what you’re focusing on