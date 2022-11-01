MBB Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Southern New Hampshire University

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team finishes up the exhibition season tonight against Southern New Hampshire University. Tonight’s game is only available to watch on ACC Network Extra.

With the regular season starting next week, we’d look for a tighter rotation in the first half than we saw last week. It’s possible that playing SNHU means that everyone on the Orange is closer to earning their degree, but we’re working to confirm that.

As far as we know there are no new name changes to report tonight, We’re disappointed that we haven’t added a Biv and Devoe to join Chris Bell. Come on guys, it’s the NIL era, think of the branding here!

In other Syracuse basketball news, Jim Boeheim has found the perfect place to get away from the fast-paced lifestyle in Fayetteville.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate https://t.co/ixNq5wxsq7 — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) November 1, 2022

So what are you going to get the Boeheims for a house-warming gift? Candlesticks always make a nice gift.