Syracuse football: Orange land commit from JuCo OL Lysander Moeolo

We’ve asked for the recruiting to start to pick up after the hot start for the Syracuse Orange and now we’re getting the first news since the signing of RB Ike Daniels back in July. On Halloween, Navarro College offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo announced his transfer to the ranks of the Orange offense.

Moeolo is currently a 6-foot-6, 330lb lineman originally from Lacey, Washington. He played his high school ball for Timberline High and was a Nevada commit in December, 2020, before deferring for reasons unknown to Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas. As a JuCo he was currently being courted by Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Old Dominion and a list of others. He will have three years of eligibility left after the transfer.

With at least two, likely three starters on the offensive line gone this year, the addition of Moeolo can’t hurt. He joins Jayden Bass as the second OL commit of the class. He also has the size to compete out of the gate. On the film below you can see he’s mobile for his frame and could fit the mold ala what Coach Mike Schmidt has done with Kalan Ellis to shore up some of the interior work on the line. As mentioned, Dakota Davis, Chris Bleich and Matthew Bergeron are all expected to not be in Orange next season, so there will be some gaps to fill at both guard and tackle. I’d like to see some better arm work out of him and a slightly lower center, but things can be taught and he’s a big body that Coach Schmidt seems to thing he can work well with.

Some highlights to whet your appetite, via Hudl of course. He’s #78.