Syracuse football: what are they saying about the Orange after week 9?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. How much did the Orange get penalized for the six-point loss to the Clemson Tigers? Let’s find out.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse is ranked 22nd in both the AP and the Coaches Poll this week. The Orange dropped six spots in both, somehow falling behind the NC State team they beat earlier this month.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops eight to the 48th spot with the offense 65th while the defense ranks 40th. The Orange are ranked between Missouri and S. Alabama. This week’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers rank 59th with their offense 33rd and defense 81st.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down thirteen spots to 31st between Cincinnati and North Carolina. The FPI now predicts that the Orange will reach 8 wins this season. Pitt is 46th in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

This week the Orange drop one to 4th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and Florida State. Pitt is ranked 8th this week.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down six spots this week and now sits 22nd between Utah and Illinois. Pitt is ranked .

The Athletic

The Orange drop five spots this week to 23rd in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Oregon State and NC State this week. They rank Pitt 58th this week.

ACC Week Nine Scores

Virginia Tech 21 NC State 22

Georgia Tech 16 Florida State 41

BC 3 UConn 13

Miami 14 Virginia 12

Notre Dame 41 Syracuse 24

Wake Forest 21 Louisville 48

Pitt 24 North Carolina 42

ACC Week Ten Schedule

Duke at Boston College

Wake Forest at NC State

North Carolina at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Syracuse at Pitt

James Madison at Louisville

Clemson at Notre Dame

Florida State at Miami