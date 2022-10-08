Game Thread: Syracuse Orange (5-0) vs Bye Week University

The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 and with next week’s match-up with the NC State Wolfpack looming we figured you’d want a place to talk about all that’s happening today.
As you watch today’s games, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.
Enjoy the games today and Go Orange!
