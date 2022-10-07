Syracuse football: ACC Championship odds, Week 6

The Syracuse Orange stand at 5-0, already matching last season’s win total, and are just one win away from bowl eligibility. But team aspirations are higher than that: SU is still gunning for its first ACC title.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the No. 22 Orange now have the fifth-best odds in the conference at +2000. That number has been cut in half from two weeks ago, when SU was 3-0 and going into a home matchup with Virginia.

No. 5 Clemson currently leads the pack at -250, followed by Miami, North Carolina, and Florida State. No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh have all fallen down the odds board after suffering losses in Week 5.

The list could see some additional shuffling after this week, with nearly every ACC squad playing a conference foe. Namely, UNC travels to Miami in what will either elevate the Tar Heels to 5-1 and legitimate contender status or save the Hurricanes’ season after their embarrassing defeat at the hands of Middle Tennessee.

NC State plays host to FSU in a battle of 4-1 teams that could shake up feelings heading into the next Syracuse game. A Wolfpack win means that their matchup with the Orange will be the first battle of two ranked teams in the Dome in 21 years. The last instance? 2001’s regular season finale between No. 22 ‘Cuse and No. 25 Boston College. None other than Troy Nunes was perfect through the air. (hey, 1/1 is technically still perfect!) Really it was R.J. Anderson behind center for most of the game, collecting over 300 total yards on offense and scoring two touchdowns. RB James Mungro capped off his college career with a bang, racking up 184 rushing yards and two TDs.

Wake Forest plays the only out of conference opponent this week: the Army Black Knights. It’s a great opportunity for the Deacs to show that they have put their sole loss behind them.

Have any of you put enough faith in the Orange to drive out of New York and wager on Syracuse to take the ACC crown?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.