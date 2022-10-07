TNIAAM Reacts: Here are the results of our Syracuse football bye week survey

The Syracuse Orange are 5-0, are on a bye week, and are on their way to pummel Bye Week University in what should be another college football classic. No word yet if that game will look more like a football game than the Wagner game, but nonetheless, we asked you guys earlier this week about the first Orange 5-0 since the legendary 1987 season.

Let’s dive into your answers:

Garrett Williams may not be in the top five players of position rankings for some draft analysts (ESPN+ article), but a lot of you believe that the talented corner’s decision to return to Syracuse this season will pay off with a call in April. I personally voted for Matthew Bergeron, as the NFL has already proved you can’t have too many talented offensive linemen.

Perhaps not a surprising result given his performance last season, but a solid choice nonetheless. Shrader’s “bad” games this season would have been more than passable last season, and he’s been a big reason why the Orange are still undefeated.

Most of you know that the Orange have an absolutely brutal schedule coming up with very little margin for error. While the good feelings are fun right now, you guys understand that wins are going to be tough by with very strong opponents just around the corner.

Of course you guys are watching college football. Who has time to apple pick or rake leaves? We’ve got pigskin being twirled around the gridiron!

