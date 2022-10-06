1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange rout East Carolina 56-0

The Syracuse Orange entered week six with an unexpected record of 2-3. The hopes of a special season seemed to be gone but the Orange still had time to right the ship. Up next were the East Carolina Pirates.

Donovan McNabb made sure that the Orange got off to a fast start in this game. McNabb ran for two first-half touchdowns and hit Quinton Spotwood for a 94-yard touchdown pass. Syracuse went into the half with a 21-0 lead and never let up in the final thirty minutes.

Donovin Darius got an interception to start the second half and the Orange cashed in with a 26-yard Rob Konrad touchdown run. The Syracuse defense got another stop and Spotwood brought back the ECU punt 80 yards for his 3rd punt return touchdown on the season.

McNabb finished the day 5-7 and left the game in third quarter. His backup Keith Downing threw a touchdown pass and ran for another before Jason Poles’ fumble return capped the scoring.

Syracuse climbs back to .500 on the season before a trip down to New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.