Syracuse football: things to watch vs Bye Week University

The Syracuse Orange head into Saturday’s contest with the Bye Week University Fightin’ Byes with a 5-0 record. Can they avoid the upset hopes of Coach Bino Dabers’ squad?

Here’s what we’re watching for

Christian: And my Axe

We saw what was probably history against Wagner, with Syracuse getting penalized for 13 men on the field. Now it’s just a matter of how high can the Orange set the bar. 14? 15? Throw the kitchen sink and figure it out. Syracuse should get some good data in this game about what penalties they can get away with in the ACC since the Orange are getting penalized three times every drive this season.

Mike: Track-Star Tucker

In an effort to get Sean Tucker back as the focal point on offense, SU needs to take some weight off his shoulders. Literally. Get those bulky pads off and send him out in track uniform, then sit back and watch the magic happen. It’s not like he has to worry about an injury scare in an even-numbered week.

Steve: Watch out Wramblin’ Wreck

I was informed on the podcast this week that Georgia Tech holds the record for a CFB beat down with their 220-0 trouncing of Cumberland in 1916. I think the Orange, coming off the Wagner game try and go for the throats of the Fightin’ Byes. While Trean Sucker may not be a speed demon, he likely won’t lay down and let the Byes get blanked and should plod on for a touchdown or two.

Kevin: Mr. Rightside

Last week Syracuse focused on running and throwing to the left against Wagner. They’ve already shown that they can operate over the middle. So it makes sense that this week the Orange will take it to the right where the Fightin’ Byes are playing Warlowe Max and corner Warrett Gilliams.

Andy: Let’s see how quiet the Dome gets

We know the Dome has been rocking with less than full crowds, but how quiet can the Dome get for an unlicensed, potentially make believe scrimmage? I think we could potentially hear Sean Tucker’s thoughts or Garrett Shrader oil his beard.

What will you be looking for in this week’s game? Let us know below...