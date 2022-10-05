Teams: 22/21 Syracuse Orange (5-0, 2-0) vs. Bye Week Fightin’ Byes (0-5)

Day & Time: Saturday, October 8, 3:30 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: There is no Draftkings Line available for this game, but you can check out the odds for the other FBS games happening this weekend by clicking the above link.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra 8: The Carolinas Network

Rivalry: 142-0-1, Syracuse

Current Streak: 33, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Bye Week U first met in 1889 at a neutral site game in Charlotte, an omen of the times to come. The Orange somehow won 81-78.

Last Meeting: Sarrett Ghrader was picked off on every single pass last season as the Orange won 44-0.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 34-43) | Bye Week U - Bino Dabers (seventh year, 0-77)

Coach Bio: Dabers was hired as Bye Week U’s coach after leading West Ham from the EFL Championship to the Premier League. I know, odd for a soccer (sorry, futbal) coach to be hired as a football coach here in the states. His simple message of “Don’t Believe” has developed an amazing culture at Bye Week U that has seen the Fightin’ Byes lose every game under him.

Last Year: Bye Week U spent a year playing at the FCS level last season in order to ease their way back into playing shape after the pandemic. That didn’t work out so well as the Fightin’ Byes dropped every single game this season.

Last Game: Somehow even Iowa couldn’t score a touchdown against Bye Week U last week, but the Hawkeyes defense managed a safety in the 4th quarter to win 2-0.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Linebacker Jikel Mones was brought over from West Ham through Dabers’ connection with the Hammers. While Mones hits hard, as evident from his 15-game red card streak with West Ham, he’s also the most penalized as he still learns the offside rule.

If Syracuse Wins: We. Want. Kansas.

If Syracuse Loses: We. Want. Lasso.

Fun Fact: The game between Syracuse and Bye Week U will be interrupted from time to time with look-ins at past Aaron Judge at-bats.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.