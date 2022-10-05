Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter bye week edition

We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting all week for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update.

With five wins the Orange have reached The Lox level on our meter and now it’s time to grab that victory and get the money, power and respect this program seeks.

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl vs Kansas State Wildcats

A return to Camping World Stadium against a team the Orange have faced twice before in bowl games.

Brett McMurphy- The Action Network

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs UCLA Bruins

If this happens then we will request that this is an orange vs blue uniform match-up.

College Football News:

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

Two trips to Boston this year might not be exciting to the team, but a good opportunity for fans to see Syracuse try to win a bowl game in another AL East ballpark.

CBS Sports

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

Andre Szymt kick a ball over the Green Monster challenge.

Sports Illustrated

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Garrett Shrader revenge game!!

We won’t get a chance to move the meter this weekend but trust that Good Times are soon to follow Orange fans. When it comes to a bowl game projection don’t ask Why, just trust that We Gonna Make It! (A-HAAAAAAAAAA!)