Syracuse cross-country: men finish 2nd, women 6th at ACC Championships

The first ACC Championship of the 22-23 season has been decided and while the Syracuse Orange cross-country teams didn’t win, they did take another step forward on their path to next month’s NCAA Championships.

Syracuse’s women brought home a 6th-place finish with 191 points led by Savannah Roark’s 15th place finish. She was followed by Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (35th), Eleanor Lawlor (43rd), Ivy Gonzales (51st) and Abigail Spiers (53rd). NC State won their 7th-straight title, but it was close as the Wolfpack edged Notre Dame 34-38 behind individual winner Katelyn Tuohy.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men won their first ACC title since 1994 as they dominated with a score of 44 points. Syracuse edged out North Carolina 86-87 for 2nd, giving the Orange the same finish as last year. It was a bit of a surprise for the Orange to out-duel three schools ranked higher than them coming in to the meet. Nathan Lawler’s 7th-place finish led the way with Noah Carey (12th), Sam Lawler (19th), Paul O’Donnell (21st), and Nathan Henderson (26th) the other scorers.

Syracuse will return to action on November 11th at the NCAA Northeast Regionals at Van Cortlandt Park in NYC. Both Orange squads are expected to advance from the Regionals to the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State.