The Syracuse Orange lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and people are sad. We are sad. Luckily, there’s a lot more than football happening these days.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Let’s rip the band-aid off: that Syracuse football game was bad.
- What happened with offense? Well a lot. And we focus in on the quarterbacks.
- Steve argues for Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to start against Pitt.
- Todd Philcox gets a shoutout. You gotta listen to find out why.
- We talk the defensive issues and the anxiety meter for the Orange.
- LIVE POD ON THE 4 TRAIN WHO SAYS NO
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Basketball time! We talk the exhibition against IUP
- Our DIVISION CHAMPION MEN’S SOCCER TEAM
- TANGENT TIME
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: So Clemson Happened...
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Missouri Was Never 6-0!
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Previewing NC State and talking Soccer
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Wagner and first half Syracuse football season recap
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Virginia, Wagner Preview
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
Loading comments...