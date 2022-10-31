 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Back to reality (oops there goes gravity)

Football is still ranked, at least?

By Andrew Pregler
The Syracuse Orange lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and people are sad. We are sad. Luckily, there’s a lot more than football happening these days.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Let’s rip the band-aid off: that Syracuse football game was bad.
  • What happened with offense? Well a lot. And we focus in on the quarterbacks.
  • Steve argues for Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to start against Pitt.
  • Todd Philcox gets a shoutout. You gotta listen to find out why.
  • We talk the defensive issues and the anxiety meter for the Orange.
  • LIVE POD ON THE 4 TRAIN WHO SAYS NO
  • Basketball time! We talk the exhibition against IUP
  • Our DIVISION CHAMPION MEN’S SOCCER TEAM
  • TANGENT TIME
