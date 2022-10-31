The Syracuse Orange lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and people are sad. We are sad. Luckily, there’s a lot more than football happening these days.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Let’s rip the band-aid off: that Syracuse football game was bad.

What happened with offense? Well a lot. And we focus in on the quarterbacks.

Steve argues for Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to start against Pitt.

Todd Philcox gets a shoutout. You gotta listen to find out why.

We talk the defensive issues and the anxiety meter for the Orange.

LIVE POD ON THE 4 TRAIN WHO SAYS NO

Basketball time! We talk the exhibition against IUP

Our DIVISION CHAMPION MEN’S SOCCER TEAM

TANGENT TIME

